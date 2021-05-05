Weather
Watch: Heavy rains hit parts of UAE; safety alert issued

Web Report/Ras Al Khaimah
Filed on May 5, 2021

Authorities advise people to stay away from wadis and areas of flash floods.


The northern and eastern parts of the UAE received moderate to heavy showers on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), various parts of Ras Al Khaimah were hit by heavy rains even as Fujairah and some eastern areas in Sharjah experienced rain and hailstorm.

The NCM also advised the public to take precautions in view of the heavy rains and urged them to stay away from areas of flash floods and accumulated rain.

Videos shared by the authority and residents in Twitter and other social media channels showed roads and wadis flooded with rain water.

Dibba-Masafi Road received heavy rains while there were light to moderate showers over Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road in Ras Al Khaimah. Various parts of Fujairah and Dibba also experienced moderate to heavy rain.




