- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Videos: It's raining ice in UAE for second time in 2 weeks
Heavy rains, hailstorms reported on Monday.
Hailstorms have hit the UAE for the second time in two weeks. Videos posted on official weather channels of the UAE show ice falling in Sharjah's Kalba.
# #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/6li2votGI9— (@NCMS_media) May 3, 2021
# #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/6UG487N1I4— (@NCMS_media) May 3, 2021
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) tweeted the videos on Monday. The authority also reported heavy rains in Kalba and Fujairah.
It also tweeted a video that shows a valley in Fujairah flooded because of the heavy rains.
Also watch: UAE rain, dust storm alerts for Monday
# #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/srXnHu17bD— (@NCMS_media) May 3, 2021
Earlier today, the NCM had issued two code yellow alerts: One for dust storms and another for rains. Code yellow means residents must be on the lookout when they go for outdoor activities.
More rains have been forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Weather
Videos: It's raining ice in UAE for second time...
Heavy rains, hailstorms reported on Monday. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man who tortured, imprisoned wife gets jail...
The forensic report confirmed that the bruises on the body of the... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: UAE rain, dust storm alerts issued
Visibility affected in in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man on trial for running over pedestrians,...
The accident was allegedly caused due to the driver’s... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How Dubai airport keeps the virus at bay
The airport uses 12,430 litres of disinfectants every month. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Siblings spend 10 days in car-turned-ward...
The duo slept in the front seats while their Covid-positive mother... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
The fireworks will take place over three nights. READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: UAE rain, dust storm alerts issued
Visibility affected in in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah. READ MORE
News
Dubai: Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid resigns
2 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day