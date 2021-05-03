Videos: It's raining ice in UAE for second time in 2 weeks

Heavy rains, hailstorms reported on Monday.

Hailstorms have hit the UAE for the second time in two weeks. Videos posted on official weather channels of the UAE show ice falling in Sharjah's Kalba.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) tweeted the videos on Monday. The authority also reported heavy rains in Kalba and Fujairah.

It also tweeted a video that shows a valley in Fujairah flooded because of the heavy rains.

Earlier today, the NCM had issued two code yellow alerts: One for dust storms and another for rains. Code yellow means residents must be on the lookout when they go for outdoor activities.

More rains have been forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.