Videos: Hail, rains hit UAE for second day straight; dust storm alert issued

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on May 4, 2021
Rain, dust storm alert issued till 9pm tonight


It’s raining ice for the second day straight in the UAE.

Social media handle Storm Centre has tweeted videos of hail hitting Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday, May 4.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also reported rains over Wadi Ghalilah in Ras al Khaimah.

The authority also issued an alert for rainfall and dust storm till 9pm tonight.

Hailstorms hit the UAE on Monday, May 3, as well. Videos posted on official weather channels of the UAE showed ice falling in Sharjah's Kalba.

Heavy rains were also reported on the day in Kalba and Fujairah.

Meanwhile, a top NCM official has said that the country will receive more rainfall in the next few days. This is a normal weather pattern as the UAE transitions from winter to summer.

Dr Ahmed Habib from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the transition period brings with it cloudy weather, with chances of rainy convective clouds.

