Video: UAE rain, dust storm alerts issued

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on May 3, 2021

(M. Sajjad, Shihab/KT)

Visibility affected in in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah.


Authorities in the UAE have urged drivers to be cautious as visibility has been affected due to strong winds kicking up dust and sand.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a code yellow dust storm alert. Code yellow means residents must be on the lookout when they go for outdoor activities.

A video taken by a Khaleej Times journalist shows a sandstorm severely affecting visibility on the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road.

Photos and videos taken by another Khaleej Times journalist show sandstorms in Al Nahda.

The NCM had earlier warned of dusty and cloudy weather, with chances of rainfall for the next two days.

Social media handle Storm Centre also tweeted a video of rains falling in Fujairah.

The NCM had earlier warned of dusty and cloudy weather, with chances of rainfall for the next two days.




