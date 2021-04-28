- EVENTS
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains hit country
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed in some mountainous areas.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has tweeted videos showing waterfalls flowing over the mountains in Tawyeen, Masafi and Wadi Al Fai in Fujairah.
Heavy rains with hail have been reported in several parts of the UAE.
Earlier, the NCM had warned residents to stay away from areas that could see flash floods. They were also advised to stay clear of valleys that tend to get accumulated water at the end of a rain spell.
The police in the UAE have, meanwhile, urged motorists to drive cautiously amid the rains.
Watch: Heavy rains hit the UAE
