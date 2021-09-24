Weather
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 24, 2021

Jumeirah Village Circle

Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, northbound

Al Quoz

Al Quoz

Al Nahda

Al Nahda

Videos show rainfall in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah and pictures show blowing dust in many areas

Rainfall ranging from light showers to heavy downpours have been reported all across the UAE. Severe sandstorms have been reported as well.

The National Centre of Meteorology published videos of the rains happening in parts of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The NCM has put several areas under yellow to red alert, warning residents to be vigilant of adverse weather conditions.




