Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
Videos show rainfall in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah and pictures show blowing dust in many areas
Rainfall ranging from light showers to heavy downpours have been reported all across the UAE. Severe sandstorms have been reported as well.
The National Centre of Meteorology published videos of the rains happening in parts of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi on Friday.
# #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/R9onB60diG— (@NCMS_media) September 24, 2021
# #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/Kp5v1Jkj4R— (@NCMS_media) September 24, 2021
The NCM has put several areas under yellow to red alert, warning residents to be vigilant of adverse weather conditions.
September 24, 2021
# #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/DN9Reymn6D— (@NCMS_media) September 24, 2021
-
Weather
Video: Sandstorm, heavy in parts of uae on Friday
Videos show rainfall in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah and pictures... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai students win award for AI-powered system...
The innovation stood out among more than 40 submissions to the FabLab ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai schools all set for 100% in-person learning
To quell parents’ concerns about the return to in-person... READ MORE
-
Weather
Rain forecast for parts of the UAE on Friday
Hazy and humid conditions across the country. READ MORE
-
Americas
Harris to host a separate meeting with Quad...
Quad members to compare notes with US vice-president after Biden... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Sandstorm, heavy in parts of uae on Friday
Videos show rainfall in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah and pictures... READ MORE
-
Americas
Modi, Australian PM, agree on 'new initiatives'
Deal to deepen economic ties between two countries READ MORE
-
Americas
PM Modi presents gifts to Kamala Harris, Quad...
Harris received a copy of old notifications related to her... READ MORE
Real Estate
Minimum investment for 3-year visa cut to Dh750,000 in Dubai
23 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: Etihad passengers to get free Expo 2020 Dubai tickets
23 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian expat honoured for returning cash found at ATM
23 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline