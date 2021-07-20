Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Eid Al Adha
The weather will be hot and dusty today.
Moderate to heavy rain hit parts of the UAE on Tuesday. The official Met department (NCM) took to social media to post videos of rain in Fujairah and Khor Fakkan.
The weather in UAE is expected to be dusty with a chance of rain in parts of the country on Tuesday, according to the NCM.
The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy in general and dusty at times during daytime, with a chance of some convective clouds formation associated with rain over some eastern and southern areas.
Temperatures in UAE set to rise during Eid break
Light to moderate winds freshening at times causing blowing dust.
