Video: Heavy rains hit UAE; more forecast for 3 days

Filed on April 26, 2021 | Last updated on April 26, 2021 at 11.23 pm

It’s raining in parts of the UAE and more are forecast.

Social media channel Storm Centre on Monday tweeted a video of rains hitting Fujairah.

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

The National Centre of Meteorology said the UAE would see convective clouds that may be associated with rainfall.

Fresh winds will kick up dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility at times over some eastern areas from 1pm to 7pm on Monday.

In its five-day weather forecast, the NCM has predicted rains on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

It’s slated to be rather hot on Wednesday. Thursday would record a “significant decrease in temperatures”, while Friday would register another drop.

Earlier this month, the country recorded heavy rain and hail in some parts.