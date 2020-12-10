UAE weather: Winter rains hit parts of Dubai, Sharjah, RAK, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain

Light rains were experienced over Arabian Ranches area in Dubai.

Moderate rains were experienced in the UAE over Marjan, Ghalilah and Khor Khwair areas in Ras al Khaimah on Thursday.

According to the forecast issued by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 6.4 °C in Jebel Jais at 04:00 am.

Light rains were also experienced over Arabian Ranches area in Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Umm Al Quwain, Al Jazirah Al Hamra in Ras Al Khaimah while moderate rains fell in the Shaam area in Ras al Khaimah. Rains of different intensities were seen over scattered areas of Sharjah, including Al Hamirya, Al Maleeha and Al Dhaid as well as areas in Ajman.

There will be a chance of rainy clouds formation, associated with fresh winds at times over some coastal areas especially Northward on Thursday, according to the NCM.

Sea condition is expected to be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.