- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE weather: Windy, rainy forecast for Sunday
It will get humid by night and Monday morning.
The weather in UAE on Sunday will be humid with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair in general with a chance of some convective clouds with a probability of rainfall by afternoon eastward.
It will get humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation.
More cloud-seeding, more rainfall in UAE
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Windy, rainy forecast for Sunday
It will get humid by night and Monday morning. READ MORE
-
News
Watch: More rainfall this weekend across UAE
The National Center of Metereology on Saturday took to Twitter to... READ MORE
-
Health
Frontline heroes honoured at Rashid Hospital
The nurses and other medical staff were welcomed with flowers and... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Mum hopes for equal opportunity for her...
Bobby Thompson says dance therapy helps improve the condition of her... READ MORE
-
MENA
Biden makes first call to Abbas, Netanyahu amid...
Biden conveyed 'US commitment to strengthening the US-Palestinian... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi proactive mass test campaign launched
Senior citizens, pregnant women, and people of determination... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel bombs Hamas Gaza chief's home
At least 149 have been killed in Gaza since the violence began on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Oxygen crisis continues at Goa Medical...
Cannot link Goa hospital deaths to O2 shortage: Official READ MORE
News
Dubai: New directive on LPG cylinders issued