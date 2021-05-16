UAE weather: Windy, rainy forecast for Sunday

It will get humid by night and Monday morning.

The weather in UAE on Sunday will be humid with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general with a chance of some convective clouds with a probability of rainfall by afternoon eastward.

It will get humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation.

More cloud-seeding, more rainfall in UAE

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.