Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Windy, rainy forecast for Sunday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on May 16, 2021

(KT file)

It will get humid by night and Monday morning.


The weather in UAE on Sunday will be humid with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general with a chance of some convective clouds with a probability of rainfall by afternoon eastward.

It will get humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation.

More cloud-seeding, more rainfall in UAE

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210516&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519387&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 