UAE weather warning: Rain possible, 40kmph winds will blow dust and sand

The NCM says there will be poor visibility at times from 3.45am onwards.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned of the chance of clouds bringing rain forming over some coastal areas, accompanied by fresh winds of up to 40 kilometres per hour at times.

The winds will cause dust and sand to blow with poor visibility at times between 3.45am and 8pm on Saturday, according to the NCM.

Chance of rainy clouds formation associated with rainfall over some coastal areas with fresh winds, reaching 40 km/h at times causing blowing dust and sand with poor horizontal visibility at times, from the period 03:45 until 20:00, today Saturday 12 / 12 / 2020. pic.twitter.com/cdsfSFr0x3 - (@NCMS_media) December 11, 2020

The NCM had said in its early forecast that Saturday will be humid over inland areas and partly cloudy to cloudy over the islands and some coastal areas, especially those in the west.

There is a chance of rain due to these conditions, the weather bureau warned.

The NCM says there will be light to moderate north-easterly to north-westerly winds, which will freshen by night.

The winds will be of speeds between 20 and 30 kilometres per hour, reaching 40kmph.

Conditions will be slight to moderate becoming rough by late night in the west in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.