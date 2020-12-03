Weather
UAE weather warning: Fog and poor visibility possible in parts on Thursday morning

December 3, 2020

The weather bureau says the mercury will hit a high of 31 degrees in inland areas.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned there is a chance of fog and poor visibility between 3am and 9am on Thursday morning.

The NCM says the adverse conditions could prevail over some inland and coastal areas, especially those in the west.

The rest of Thursday will be a sunny and partly cloudy day in general in the UAE, according to the NCM.

It will become humid on Thursday evening and Friday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation over inland and coastal areas.

There will be light to moderate winds.

Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




