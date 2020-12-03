UAE weather warning: Fog and poor visibility possible in parts on Thursday morning
The weather bureau says the mercury will hit a high of 31 degrees in inland areas.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned there is a chance of fog and poor visibility between 3am and 9am on Thursday morning.
The NCM says the adverse conditions could prevail over some inland and coastal areas, especially those in the west.
A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over some internal and coastal areas especially westward from 03:00 AM till 09:00 AM Thursday 03/12/2020. pic.twitter.com/bk9Mkc7HsO— (@NCMS_media) December 2, 2020
The rest of Thursday will be a sunny and partly cloudy day in general in the UAE, according to the NCM.
The weather bureau says the mercury will hit a high of 31 degrees in inland areas.
It will become humid on Thursday evening and Friday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation over inland and coastal areas.
There will be light to moderate winds.
Conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE weather warning: Fog and poor visibility...
The weather bureau says the mercury will hit a high of 31 degrees in... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leaders attend National Day celebrations in...
The celebrations were held under the theme 'Seeds of the Union'. READ MORE
-
Government
Video: UAE leaders remember founding fathers on N-...
Rulers of emirates and children plant seeds for the future in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE's winter season to begin officially on...
The National Centre of Meteorology predicts drop in temperatures; fog,... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews