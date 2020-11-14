UAE weather warning: Beware of rough seas, 50kmph winds and rain today
Waves could reach heights of 7 feet and temperatures will drop, NCM warns.
Brace yourself for 24 hours of strong winds of speeds of up to 50 kilometres an hour, rough seas featuring waves of up to seven feet in height and rain in parts of the UAE on Saturday.
#Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/a1M61nvYwS— (@NCMS_media) November 14, 2020
That’s the stark message from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), which issued an urgent weather alert late on Friday evening which also predicted plummeting temperatures.
#Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/hGfE12F7K6— (@NCMS_media) November 13, 2020
The NCM warned of ‘fresh, north-westerly winds, strong at times with speeds reaching 50km/h, rough seas and wave heights reaching 4, 6 or 7 feet in offshore areas of the Arabian Gulf from 4am on Saturday until 4am on Sunday'.
The NCM added that the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over scattered areas, especially over the coasts, islands and Northern areas. Such adverse conditions will be accompanied by rainfall and a drop in temperature, the weather bureau said.
Saturday's top temperature will be 33 degrees in inland areas, according to the NCM.
Moderate to fresh winds, which will be strong at times, will cause blowing dust and sand.
#__#_ #_ #_ #_#NCM #Arabian_Gulf #Oman_Sea pic.twitter.com/t3bm8eppFq— (@NCMS_media) November 14, 2020
Conditions will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, becoming rough at time, in Oman Sea.
-
Weather
Weather alert: Beware of rough seas, 50kmph winds ...
Waves could reach heights of 7 feet and temperatures will drop, NCM... READ MORE
-
Health
Role of nurses in diabetes management lauded by...
The disease prevalence rate has been minimised to 11.81% in... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Six-year-old drowns after falling into sewage...
Rashid Hamad, who was the only child of his parents, was playing in... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE Ministry of Education launches 4th National...
Throughout the week, trained educators and consultants will visit... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews