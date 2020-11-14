UAE weather warning: Beware of rough seas, 50kmph winds and rain today

Filed on November 14, 2020 | Last updated on November 14, 2020 at 07.02 am

Waves could reach heights of 7 feet and temperatures will drop, NCM warns.

Brace yourself for 24 hours of strong winds of speeds of up to 50 kilometres an hour, rough seas featuring waves of up to seven feet in height and rain in parts of the UAE on Saturday.

That’s the stark message from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), which issued an urgent weather alert late on Friday evening which also predicted plummeting temperatures.

The NCM warned of ‘fresh, north-westerly winds, strong at times with speeds reaching 50km/h, rough seas and wave heights reaching 4, 6 or 7 feet in offshore areas of the Arabian Gulf from 4am on Saturday until 4am on Sunday'.

The NCM added that the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over scattered areas, especially over the coasts, islands and Northern areas. Such adverse conditions will be accompanied by rainfall and a drop in temperature, the weather bureau said.

Saturday's top temperature will be 33 degrees in inland areas, according to the NCM.

Moderate to fresh winds, which will be strong at times, will cause blowing dust and sand.

Conditions will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, becoming rough at time, in Oman Sea.