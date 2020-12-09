UAE weather warning: Beware of rough seas, 50kmph winds and rain on Wednesday

Filed on December 9, 2020 | Last updated on December 9, 2020 at 01.31 am

Waves could reach heights of 8 feet, NCM warns.

The UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a weather warning on Tuesday in which it forecast strong winds of up to 50 kilometres an hour and waves of up to eight feet in height.

The weather bureau said the fresh, north-westerly to strong at times gusts would prevail - like the high waves - between 4pm on Tuesday until 4pm on Wednesday.

Fresh Northwesterly winds to strong at times with speed reaching 50 km / hr. and rough Sea with wave height 5 - 7 / 8 Ft. offshore areas of the Arabian Gulf, from 16:00 Tuesday 08/12/2020 until 16:00 Wednesday 09 / 12 / 2020. pic.twitter.com/gKRhTx7Hbw — (@NCMS_media) December 8, 2020

It said the waves of between five and seven feet, reaching highs of eight feet, would be witnessed in offshore areas of the Arabian Gulf.

In its Tuesday weather forecast, the NCM said it would be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands, some coastal, northern and eastern areas with a chance of light rainfall.

The top temperature in the country will be 28 degrees in inland areas, according to the NCM.

There will be moderate winds, freshening Westward over the sea.

Conditions will be rough in the Arabian Gulf Westward and moderate in Oman Sea.