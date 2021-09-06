Weather
UAE weather: Temperatures to rise in parts of the country

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 6, 2021

(KT file)

Fog forecast for Tuesday morning.


Temperatures will tend to increase in parts of the UAE on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy at times over some areas.

Low clouds will appear over east coast by morning.

Temperatures will tend to increase slightly especially over internal areas.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




