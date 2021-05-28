- EVENTS
UAE weather: Temperature to soar to 43°C, humid weekend ahead
The lowest temperature recorded on Friday morning was 19°C.
The National Centre of Meteorology has predicted a hotter and humid weekend ahead for residents in the UAE.
The lowest temperature recorded in the UAE on Friday was 19°C in Ruknah, Al Ain at 5:30am.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 19°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 05:30 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/6pgBMYk5R3— (@NCMS_media) May 28, 2021
Temperatures are set to soar to up to 43°C in internal areas over the weekend, with Friday being generally fair. Moderate, and at times freshening, winds can cause blowing dust during the daytime.
It will be humid by Friday night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formations over some coastal or internal areas.
The Weather forecast during the weekend over some cities #Temperatures #Relative_Humidity #Wind #Marine_Sports #Recreation #Sports #Weather #United_Arab_Emirates #The_National_Center_of_Meteorology pic.twitter.com/57vA8AVR72— (@NCMS_media) May 27, 2021
The fair weather will remain, and temperatures will continue to increase come Saturday. It will be humid by night and Sunday morning, with a chance of mist and fog formation over some coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds of 10-20 kmph, and up to 35 kmph, will also be experienced on Saturday.
#__#_ #_ #_ #_#NCM #Arabian_Gulf #Oman_Sea pic.twitter.com/wKsjSiH5Qj— (@NCMS_media) May 28, 2021
Seas on Friday will be moderate to slight in both the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf, both becoming only slight on Saturday.
