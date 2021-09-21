Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop on Tuesday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 21, 2021

Partly cloudy and hazy conditions across the country.

The weather in UAE will continue to be partly cloudy and hazy on Tuesday -- with a drop in temperatures.

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times.

Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon -- with a decrease in temperatures.

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, especially northward.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.




