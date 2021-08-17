Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop in parts of the country

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 17, 2021

It will get humid at night and Wednesday morning.


Temperatures are set to decrease in parts of the UAE on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime.

Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.

Temperatures tend to decrease over some areas.

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




