UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust expected

Filed on April 16, 2021 | Last updated on April 16, 2021 at 09.09 am

Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas.

The lowest recorded temperature in the country on Friday was 16.7°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 6:15am.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, there will be another significant drop in temperatures. Skies will be partly cloudy in general, cloudy at times and hazy over some areas.

The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 34 – 38°C along internal areas, s 32 – 36°C along the coast and 21 – 26°C in the mountains.

Moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds are expected to cause blowing dust over exposed areas.

Fresh Northwesterly winds with a speed reaching 40 km/hr, and rough sea at times with wave height reaching 6 ft in the offshore of the Arabian Gulf, from 02:00 Friday 16/04/2021 until 02:00 Saturday 17/04/2021. pic.twitter.com/zbLgo2Bw8I — (@NCMS_media) April 15, 2021

The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough by evening in the Oman Sea.