UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust expected

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on April 16, 2021 | Last updated on April 16, 2021 at 09.09 am

Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas.

The lowest recorded temperature in the country on Friday was 16.7°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 6:15am.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, there will be another significant drop in temperatures. Skies will be partly cloudy in general, cloudy at times and hazy over some areas.

The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 34 – 38°C along internal areas, s 32 – 36°C along the coast and 21 – 26°C in the mountains.

UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust expected (KT28602416.PNG)

Moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds are expected to cause blowing dust over exposed areas.

The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough by evening in the Oman Sea.




