UAE weather: Temperature to dip on Friday, cloudy weekend ahead

Winds may cause blowing dust and sand

Residents in the UAE can look forward to a drop in temperature over coastal areas on Friday and a generally cloudy weekend ahead.

Temperatures will gradually begin to increase again on Saturday.

Clouds will appear eastward on Friday and may be convective by afternoon, adding to a slight chance for rain. Humidity will increase by night and early Saturday morning.

Fair to partly cloudy skies, hazy at times, are predicted for both days. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand are also expected.

Seas on both days will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.