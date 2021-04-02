- EVENTS
UAE weather: Temperature rises to 41°C
The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology has predicted that daytime temperatures on Friday will be rather hot, with the mercury rising to 41 C in some internal areas.
The authority also predicts that tonight and early Saturday morning are set to become more humid, expecting up to 90% humidity in some coastal and island areas.
Skies are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds.
The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
