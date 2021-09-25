UAE weather: Temperature drops to 22.9 °C on Saturday

The sea will be slight to moderate both onshore and offshore

The weather continues to improve in the UAE as the temperature dipped further on Saturday morning.

According to the national Met department (NCM), the lowest temperature recorded over the country at 06:45 UAE time was 22.9 °C in Al Jazeera B.G. – Al Dhafra Region, while at Jebel Jais it was 23.3°C and at Ruwais it was 23.8. The temperature is likely to dip further over the month.

