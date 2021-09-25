UAE weather: Temperature drops to 22.9 °C on Saturday
The sea will be slight to moderate both onshore and offshore
The weather continues to improve in the UAE as the temperature dipped further on Saturday morning.
According to the national Met department (NCM), the lowest temperature recorded over the country at 06:45 UAE time was 22.9 °C in Al Jazeera B.G. – Al Dhafra Region, while at Jebel Jais it was 23.3°C and at Ruwais it was 23.8. The temperature is likely to dip further over the month.
The sea today will be slight to moderate, both offshore and onshore, in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 22.9 °C in Al Jazeera B.G. ( Al Dhafra Region) at 06:45 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/nEgjG1nvtR— (@NCMS_media) September 25, 2021
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature drops to 22.9 °C on...
The sea will be slight to moderate both... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai students win award for AI-powered system...
The innovation stood out among more than 40 submissions to the FabLab ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai schools all set for 100% in-person learning
To quell parents’ concerns about the return to in-person... READ MORE
-
Weather
Rain forecast for parts of the UAE on Friday
Hazy and humid conditions across the country. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 10 common Arabic words, phrases to know
As thousands of tourists are expected to arrive to the UAE for Expo... READ MORE
-
Americas
Indian PM Modi to address UN General Assembly...
Modi to discuss global challenges, including Covid-19 pandemic and... READ MORE
-
World
Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls' ...
The Nobel Peace Prize winner asks world leaders to ensure that the... READ MORE
-
Europe
Merkel makes final push for party, stability in...
German chancellor had planned to keep a low profile in polls as she... READ MORE
News
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
24 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for botched haircut
24 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
News
Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued
24 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know
24 September 2021
News
UAE doctors: Get your kids vaccinated against the flu before winter
24 September 2021
News
UAE flights: Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai service from Sept 30
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline