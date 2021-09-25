Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Temperature drops to 22.9 °C on Saturday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 25, 2021

The sea will be slight to moderate both onshore and offshore

The weather continues to improve in the UAE as the temperature dipped further on Saturday morning.

According to the national Met department (NCM), the lowest temperature recorded over the country at 06:45 UAE time was 22.9 °C in Al Jazeera B.G. – Al Dhafra Region, while at Jebel Jais it was 23.3°C and at Ruwais it was 23.8. The temperature is likely to dip further over the month.

The sea today will be slight to moderate, both offshore and onshore, in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/weather/uae-weather-temperature-drops-to-229-degc-on-saturday macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 