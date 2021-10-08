UAE weather: Temperature dips to 20°C on Friday
It was recorded in Raknah, Al Ain
Cooler days are on the horizon as the temperature dropped further on Friday morning.
According to the National Meteorology Department (NCM), the lowest temperature recorded in the country was 20.2 degrees Celsius in the Raknah area of Al Ain at 6.30am.
The sea today will be slight to moderate, both offshore and onshore, in the Arabian Sea, while it will be slight in the Oman Sea.
#__#_ #_ #_ #_#NCM #Arabian_Gulf #Oman_Sea pic.twitter.com/765x48F9nL— (@NCMS_media) October 8, 2021
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature dips to 20°C on...
It was recorded in Raknah, Al Ain READ MORE
-
Government
UAE to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050: Sheikh...
Dh600 billion investment in clean energy announced. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: If you spot a snake on a beach, do not touch ...
'Sea snakes, known as ‘Bu jinn’, are usually placid and... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE condemns Houthis' explosive drone attack...
The UAE affirmed that targeting the airport is 'a dangerous... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian expats can renew passports up to a...
New passports will have enhanced design and safety features READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Israel opens pavilion with...
Inauguration was hosted by Israel’s Minister of Tourism Yoel... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature dips to 20°C on...
It was recorded in Raknah, Al Ain READ MORE
-
Sports
Italian legend Maldini visits Expo 2020
Maldini, who is regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all... READ MORE
News
Dubai to host first-ever Miss Universe UAE
7 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?