Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Temperature dips to 20°C on Friday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 8, 2021

(File photo)

It was recorded in Raknah, Al Ain

Cooler days are on the horizon as the temperature dropped further on Friday morning.

According to the National Meteorology Department (NCM), the lowest temperature recorded in the country was 20.2 degrees Celsius in the Raknah area of Al Ain at 6.30am.

The sea today will be slight to moderate, both offshore and onshore, in the Arabian Sea, while it will be slight in the Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211008&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211009238&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 