UAE weather: Temperature dips to 16.9°C, rough seas alert

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on March 30, 2021 | Last updated on March 30, 2021 at 08.32 am
Photo: Alamy.ae

The NCM predicts fair to partly cloudy skies.

The lowest temperature recorded over the UAE today morning was 16.9°C in Damtha, Al Ain at 06:15am.

UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology issued an alert warning of rough seas in the Arabian Gulf, advising that those taking part in outdoor activities in the area stay cautious.

Seas are expected to become moderate by night in the Arabian Gulf and become slight in the Oman Sea.

Fair to partly cloudy weather is predicted at times on Tuesday, with moderate to fresh winds over the sea.

Humidity is set to rise by night and Wednesday morning, with chances of fog or mist formation in some coastal and internal areas.




