UAE weather: Temperature decreases, chance of rain

Cloudy climes to reign over scattered areas of the country

The National Centre of Meteorology has predicted a slight dip in UAE temperatures, with the maximum temperature predicted today being 45°C over some internal areas.

The authority also expects a slight chance of rainfall accompanying hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy weather over scattered areas of the country.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, may cause blowing dust and sand.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by late night northward in the Arabian Gulf. However, only slight to moderate waters are predicted for the Oman Sea.