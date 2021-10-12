Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Sunny day ahead; temperature to hit 41°C

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 12, 2021

(File photo)

The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees

Temperatures are expected to rise across the UAE, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai recording highs of 40 and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Tuesday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Abu Dhabi will dip to 26 degrees later in the day, while Dubai will see a low of 29 degrees.

Temperatures in the Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi are likely to drop further, with both expected to record a low of 22 degrees, NCM reported.

The humidity is projected to be anywhere between 20 to 75 per cent in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/weather/uae-weather-humid-cloudy-days-ahead-rain-expected macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 