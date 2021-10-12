UAE weather: Sunny day ahead; temperature to hit 41°C

The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees

Temperatures are expected to rise across the UAE, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai recording highs of 40 and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Tuesday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Abu Dhabi will dip to 26 degrees later in the day, while Dubai will see a low of 29 degrees.

Temperatures in the Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi are likely to drop further, with both expected to record a low of 22 degrees, NCM reported.

The humidity is projected to be anywhere between 20 to 75 per cent in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.