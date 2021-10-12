UAE weather: Sunny day ahead; temperature to hit 41°C
The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees
Temperatures are expected to rise across the UAE, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai recording highs of 40 and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Tuesday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Abu Dhabi will dip to 26 degrees later in the day, while Dubai will see a low of 29 degrees.
Temperatures in the Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi are likely to drop further, with both expected to record a low of 22 degrees, NCM reported.
The humidity is projected to be anywhere between 20 to 75 per cent in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Sunny day ahead; temperature to hit...
The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai gears up for 'most impactful' Grad Show...
Top graduates from 470 leading universities across Europe, the... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Dubai school to teach Juventus football...
A select few students will also get full scholarships to Juventus... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE police: Beware of scammers offering jobs at...
Some scammers use names of reputable companies to gain victims' trust ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE nears herd immunity, say doctors
As a result of massive vaccination and screening drives, the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed mourns passing of first...
Dubai Ruler pays rich tribute and offers his condolences to the... READ MORE
-
News
Aster opens its first oncology centre in Dubai
The new centre offers highly specialised cancer care, with a focus on ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Prizes of up to $10 million for...
We want Dubai to be the launching pad for the world’s creative... READ MORE
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at Emirates Draw
11 October 2021
News
Dubai flights: Cebu Pacific introduces Dh1 one-way fare
11 October 2021
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Additional tickets go on sale today
11 October 2021
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed mourns passing of first Emirati doctor