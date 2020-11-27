Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Sunny and partly cloudy day ahead on Friday

Web report/Dubai
Filed on November 27, 2020 | Last updated on November 27, 2020 at 01.57 am

(KT file photo)

The NCM says the top temperature will be 32 degrees in inland areas.

Friday will be a sunny and partly cloudy day in the UAE with a top temperature of 32 degrees in inland areas.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) says convective clouds may form in the easy and there will be clouds over the west of the country and its islands.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

Conditions will be moderate and maybe rough at times during the day in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20200921&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=200929869&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 