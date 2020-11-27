UAE weather: Sunny and partly cloudy day ahead on Friday
The NCM says the top temperature will be 32 degrees in inland areas.
Friday will be a sunny and partly cloudy day in the UAE with a top temperature of 32 degrees in inland areas.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) says convective clouds may form in the easy and there will be clouds over the west of the country and its islands.
There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times.
Conditions will be moderate and maybe rough at times during the day in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.
