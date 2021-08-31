UAE weather: Slight dip in temperature on Tuesday
Hazy conditions to prevail across the country.
Mercury will continue to drop in the UAE on Tuesday with hazy conditions across the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy during daytime. Low clouds appear over the East coast, with a probability of some clouds formation Eastward by afternoon.
Temperature will tend to decrease slightly.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Slight dip in temperature on Tuesday
Hazy conditions to prevail across the country. READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: Two students get 100% scholarship for...
Muhammad Ali Moula and Anisha Sheriff have bagged Trusity’s... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: New Metro station to open on September 1
New station to cut commute times to the city by half, says resident. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai academy helps Arab content creators get...
More than 35,000 trainees from 46 countries benefitted from New Media ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi adds more destinations to ‘Green...
UAE authorities opened visit visas and entry permits for travellers... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Residents of all emirates can travel to Dubai
UAE authorities resumed visit visa, entry permits from August 30. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Last US troops leave Afghanistan: Pentagon
The last planes took off from Kabul airport at 3.29pm Washington time,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flydubai: UAE travel rules for visit visa, entry...
UAE authorities announced the resumption of visit visas for all from... READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to fall in September 2021
30 August 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla