UAE weather: Slight dip in temperature on Tuesday

Hazy conditions to prevail across the country.

Mercury will continue to drop in the UAE on Tuesday with hazy conditions across the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy during daytime. Low clouds appear over the East coast, with a probability of some clouds formation Eastward by afternoon.

Temperature will tend to decrease slightly.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.