UAE weather: Rise in temperature, rainfall likely

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 8, 2021
Videos show buffeting rains over some areas


UAE residents can expect an increase in temperatures and a chance of rain over some areas on Sunday.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts fair to partly cloudy skies, hazy at times, during the daytime. Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, with a chance of rainy convective cloud formations by afternoon over some eastern and western areas.

Similar rain patterns buffeted parts of the country on Saturday.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of mist and fog formations over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust and sand.

Sas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.




