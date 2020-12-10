UAE weather: Rain to hit parts of the country on Thursday
Expect high humidity in the evening, the NCM says.
Thursday will be a partly cloudy to cloudy at times day over the islands, some coastal, Northern and Eastern areas with a chance of light rainfall.
That’s according to the forecast issued by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), which says the top temperature in the country will be 29 degrees in inland areas.
December 9, 2020
The weather bureau is forecasting a humid night and Friday morning over some inland areas.
It says there will be moderate winds, freshening at times over the sea.
Conditions will be rough Westward in the morning becoming moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
