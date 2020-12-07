UAE weather: Rain hits northern emirates, temperature drops
The UAE will witness a cloudy day today with chances of rain in some northern coastal areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has warned.
Various parts of Sharjah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain experienced light to moderate rains in the early morning, while temperature is expected to drop significantly during the day.
The centre warned that moderate to strong Northwesterly wind will blow sand over coastal areas of the country, affecting visibility of motorists.
The forecast for the day also included a rough sea in the Arabian Gulf and a moderate to rough sea in Oman Sea.
In the coming days, temperature will see a further dip with more clouds and rain over various parts of the country, according to the forecast. The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 10.9°C in Jabel Jais at 4:30am.
