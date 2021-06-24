UAE weather: Rain forecast for Thursday
The weather today will be partly cloudy and hot.
UAE residents can expect rain on Thursday in parts of the country - after heavy rain on Wednesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy especially Eastward and Southward by afternoon and hot during daytime.
Low clouds will appear by morning over the Eastern coast, with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon, maybe extending to some internal areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.
The sea will be slight in Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for Thursday
The weather today will be partly cloudy and hot. READ MORE
-
Education
Delayed CBSE results: Students worry about...
Some European universities will be closing their admission process... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man stabs wife 11 times in Dubai, gets 25-...
He took pictures of her lying in a pool of blood on the floor and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Uber to offer free rides for people seeking...
Riders will be able to avail two free Uber rides. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
100 days to Expo: Burj Khalifa lit up to mark...
The expo is inviting visitors from across the planet to join the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies...
The 61-year-old was president of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Catch last supermoon of 2021 today, 7.04pm
This June supermoon is called a ‘strawberry moon’. READ MORE
-
Americas
Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in...
His death came hours after a Spanish court announced that it had... READ MORE