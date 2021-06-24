Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for Thursday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 24, 2021

The weather today will be partly cloudy and hot.


UAE residents can expect rain on Thursday in parts of the country - after heavy rain on Wednesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy especially Eastward and Southward by afternoon and hot during daytime.

Low clouds will appear by morning over the Eastern coast, with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon, maybe extending to some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.

The sea will be slight in Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




