UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country with a dip in temperature
Dusty conditions during the day.
It will be a partly cloudy and hazy day in UAE with drop in temperatures and a chance of rain in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime. Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation eastward and southward.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times and strong over mountains and with clouds causing blowing dust and sand during daytime.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.
