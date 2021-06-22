UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Tuesday

The weather will continue to be hot and dusty today: NCM

Residents in parts of the UAE can expect rainfall on Tuesday according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general and hot during daytime.

Low clouds will appear by morning over the East coast, with a chance of convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward and Southward - associated with rainfall.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.