UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country

Hot and hazy conditions to prevail across the country.

The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and hazy with a chance of rain in some parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM) on Monday.

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime.

Low clouds appear over the east coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward and southward may be rainy by afternoon.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.