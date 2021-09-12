UAE weather: Rain, dust storm alert issued

Motorists warned of reduced horizontal visibility due to wind blowing dust

Some parts of the country will witness convective cloud formation associated with rain on Sunday, a weather forecast has said.

According to an alert issued by the National Centre for Meteorology, fresh and strong winds with a speed of 45kmph will cause blowing dust and sand. This will reduce the horizontal visibility at times over some Southern areas from 2.15 to 6.30.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times and strong within clouds causing blowing sand and dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM has said.