UAE weather: Rain, dust storm alert issued
Motorists warned of reduced horizontal visibility due to wind blowing dust
Some parts of the country will witness convective cloud formation associated with rain on Sunday, a weather forecast has said.
According to an alert issued by the National Centre for Meteorology, fresh and strong winds with a speed of 45kmph will cause blowing dust and sand. This will reduce the horizontal visibility at times over some Southern areas from 2.15 to 6.30.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times and strong within clouds causing blowing sand and dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM has said.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain, dust storm alert issued
Motorists warned of reduced horizontal visibility due to wind blowing ... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: Second set of plans to be ...
This second package aims to support national strategies and build a... READ MORE
-
Weather
Watch: Wadis, streets flood as heavy rains batter ...
The NCM puts several areas on yellow alert until 7pm READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation of future...
The UAE is home to outstanding academic institutions that can... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Lack of rapid PCR test facilities delays...
Some of them have resorted to third-country quarantine to fly back to ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai think tank to represent Arab world through...
Fiker Institute rolls out six research programmes, divided into both... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Public transport bounces back from Covid-19
Dubai saw its highest daily public transport ridership since the... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation of future...
The UAE is home to outstanding academic institutions that can... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
11 September 2021
News
UAE traffic alert: Accident on major Dubai road