UAE weather: Rain, drop in temperatures forecast on Tuesday

Filed on December 8, 2020 | Last updated on December 8, 2020 at 12.54 am

Expect conditions to be rough in the Arabian Gulf, the NCM warns.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy at times conditions over some Northern and Eastern areas on Tuesday, which may bring with them a chance of rainfall and a drop in temperatures.

The weather bureau says the top temperature in the country will be 30 degrees in inland areas.

It says there will be moderate to fresh north-westerly winds, which will be strong at times over the sea especially Westward.

Conditions will be rough in the Arabian Gulf, especially Westward, and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.