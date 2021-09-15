UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for Wednesday
It will get humid by night and Thursday morning.
The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and hazy on Wednesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times -- clouds will appear eastward by afternoon.
It will get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas especially westwards, with a chance of fog or mist formation.
Light to moderate winds freshening at times during daytime.
The sea is slight in the Arabian gulf and in Oman Sea.
