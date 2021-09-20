UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for Monday

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning.

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and humid on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times. Clouds will appear eastward -- may be convective by afternoon.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.