UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Wednesday
It will get humid by night and Thursday morning.
The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Wednesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy at times. Some clouds will appear over the mountains eastward by afternoon.
It will get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas especially westward.
Winds will be light to moderate.
