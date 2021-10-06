Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Wednesday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 6, 2021

(Wam file)

It will get humid by night and Thursday morning.

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Wednesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy at times. Some clouds will appear over the mountains eastward by afternoon.

It will get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas especially westward.

Winds will be light to moderate.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210930&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210939993&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 