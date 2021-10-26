UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Tuesday
Temperature to dip across the country this week.
The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Tuesday as temperatures continue to dip across the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy with some low clouds appearing over some eastern and northern areas.
Temperature to dip this week in UAE
Light to moderate winds freshening at times especially over the sea.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
