Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Tuesday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 26, 2021

(File)

Temperature to dip across the country this week.

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Tuesday as temperatures continue to dip across the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy with some low clouds appearing over some eastern and northern areas.

Temperature to dip this week in UAE

Light to moderate winds freshening at times especially over the sea.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211026&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211029443&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 