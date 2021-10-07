UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Thursday

Chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas on Friday.

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of fog or mist in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy.

It will get humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially Westward. Winds will be light to moderate.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.