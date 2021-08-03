Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Tuesday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 3, 2021

(Wam file)

It will get humid at night and Wednesday morning.


The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and hazy with a chance of rain in some parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime. Low clouds will appear over eastern coastal areas by morning, with a chance  of some convective clouds formation over mountains eastward by afternoon.

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some  coastal areas with a probability fog and mist formation.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/weather/uae-weather-partly-cloudy-and-hazy-forecast-for-tuesday macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1015,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 