UAE weather: NCM predicts rainy, cloudy weekend ahead
Rainfall was recorded over many parts of the country early on Friday morning.
Light rains were recorded over some parts of the UAE early on Friday morning, with weekend weather generally expected to be cloudy.
The National Centre for Meteorology recorded rains over Umm Al Quwain, attributing them to cloud seeding efforts.
( )— (@NCMS_media) July 23, 2021
Light rain over Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (Umm AlQuwain)# #_ # #_ #__#Rain #Cloud_Seeding #NCM
— (@NCMS_media) July 22, 2021
Light rain over Umm Al Quawain Corniche# #_ # #_ #__#Rain #Cloud_Seeding #NCM
A chance for rainfall is predicted to remain over the weekend, with a chance of convective cloud formations causing rain Eastward and Southward by the afternoon.
Due to this, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times in general on both Friday and Saturday. Light to moderate winds, becoming fresh to strong, will cause blowing dust.
Seas will be slight in the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf on both days.
