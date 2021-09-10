UAE weather: Motorists warned of fog formation, poor visibility
Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility
Fog formations are likely to deteriorate horizontal visibility across the UAE, according to weather forecast.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) called on drivers to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations because of possible fog formations.
Horizontal visibility may drop at times over some coastal and internal areas, until 9am on Friday.
The Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog and to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
-
-
