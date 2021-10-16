UAE weather: Morning fog reduces visibility, fair skies ahead
Winds may cause blowing dust
UAE residents awoke to a foggy morning on Saturday, with fair skies predicted for the rest of the day.
The National Centre of Meteorology sent out alerts early today warning of fog reducing visibility to less than 1000 metres over several coastal and internal areas, especially westward.
Skies will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with humidity increasing by night and Sunday morning.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during the day, may cause blowing dust.
Seas will be slight in both the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf
-
Weather
UAE weather: Morning fog reduces visibility, fair ...
Winds may cause blowing dust READ MORE
-
Europe
Don't just talk, act on climate change: Queen...
The queen is due to attend the 26th United Nations climate change... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE to experience humid weather over the coming...
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature dips to 19°C on...
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions. READ MORE
-
Sports
Rahul Dravid appointed Team India's head coach...
'He will be stepping down as the head of the NCA (National Cricket... READ MORE
-
MENA
Daesh claims responsibility for Afghan mosque...
Suicide bombing killed 47 on Friday READ MORE
-
Europe
Fatal stabbing of UK lawmaker deemed terrorist act
David Amess's killing on Friday is the second killing of a politician ... READ MORE
-
MENA
US offers to pay families of 10 killed in drone...
Working to relocate relatives who wish to leave country to the States,... READ MORE
Jobs
British Airways hiring cabin crew; salary Dh141,000 a year
15 October 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature dips to 19°C on Friday