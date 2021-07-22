UAE weather: More rain forecast for Thursday
Temperature to increase gradually.
The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and dusty on Thursday with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy in general and hazy at times during daytime, with a chance of some convective clouds formation over some eastern and southern areas - may be associated with rainfall.
The NCM has forecast more rains for today. Temperatures tend to increase gradually.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.
Overall, this week has been good for the UAE when it comes to rainfall. Different parts of the country received rains throughout the week, leaving behind picturesque scenes of gushing wadis (valleys) and rocky, desert terrains coming alive with greenery.
The Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to exercise caution while driving amid rainy weather conditions.
Taking to Twitter, the police advised drivers to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
In Abu Dhabi, speed limits are reduced during adverse weather conditions.
Weather is monitored by a ‘smart system’ that will automatically reduce the speed limit on Abu Dhabi roads and highways during rainy or foggy conditions. In the event of poor visibility (when visibility has dropped to less than 200 metres), the speed limit is reduced to 80km/hour.
