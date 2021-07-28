UAE weather: Mercury to hit 50°C on a hot and hazy Wednesday

Dusty weather to reduce horizontal visibility in parts of the country.

The weather in UAE is expected to be hot and hazy on Wednesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is hazy during daytime and partly cloudy at times.

Temperatures will tend to increase, touching 50°C in internal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility at times over the exposed areas.

The sea will be Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.