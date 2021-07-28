UAE weather: Mercury to hit 50°C on a hot and hazy Wednesday
Dusty weather to reduce horizontal visibility in parts of the country.
The weather in UAE is expected to be hot and hazy on Wednesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is hazy during daytime and partly cloudy at times.
Temperatures will tend to increase, touching 50°C in internal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility at times over the exposed areas.
The sea will be Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
-
Weather
UAE: Mercury to hit 50°C on a hazy Wednesday
Dusty weather to reduce horizontal visibility in parts of the country. READ MORE
-
News
Almost half of UAE residents don’t know...
Hepatitis B is a liver disease caused by a virus and, if left... READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE: How 576 drivers got their traffic black...
Drivers who have 24 black points and their driving licence withdrawn. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UN calls for Covid-closed schools to reopen ASAP
In nearly half the countries in Asia and the Pacific, schools have... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Covid-19: Regions near Tokyo to seek emergency...
Tokyo recorded 2,848 new cases on Tuesday, the highest since the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: UAE aid accounts for 80% of global response
The UAE has dispatched a total of 2,154 tonnes of medical aid. READ MORE
-
Local Business
Dubai house prices accelerate at fastest pace...
The latest research report by global property consultancy Knight... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Mercury to hit 50°C on a hazy Wednesday
Dusty weather to reduce horizontal visibility in parts of the country. READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham
27 July 2021
Crime and Courts
UAE: Two sentenced to death for murder