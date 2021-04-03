UAE weather: Mercury soars; blowing dust expected

Filed on April 3, 2021 | Last updated on April 3, 2021 at 08.37 am

The lowest temperature recorded over the country was 14.8°C

The National Center of Meteorology and Seismology (NCM) has predicted that daytime temperatures can reach up to 42°C in parts of the country.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country was 14.8°C at 6am in Damtha, Al Ain.

Also read:

UAE weather: Mercury to go up gradually this month

#The_lowest_temperature_recorded over the country today morning was 14.8°C Damtha (Al Ain) at 06:00 UAE Local time. — (@NCMS_media) April 3, 2021

According to the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology, daytime temperatures continue to climb, with some internal areas expecting temperatures of up to 42°C on Saturday.

The weather is set to be rather dusty by evening Westward as well, with fair to partly cloudy skies overhead.

Tonight and Sunday morning will be more humid, with a probability of mist formation over some internal and northern coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds will offer some respite from the heat, becoming fresh by evening, especially over the seas, causing suspended dust.

Seas will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by evening westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.