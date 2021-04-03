- EVENTS
UAE weather: Mercury soars; blowing dust expected
The lowest temperature recorded over the country was 14.8°C
The National Center of Meteorology and Seismology (NCM) has predicted that daytime temperatures can reach up to 42°C in parts of the country.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country was 14.8°C at 6am in Damtha, Al Ain.
UAE weather: Mercury to go up gradually this month
#The_lowest_temperature_recorded over the country today morning was 14.8°C Damtha (Al Ain) at 06:00 UAE Local time.— (@NCMS_media) April 3, 2021
According to the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology, daytime temperatures continue to climb, with some internal areas expecting temperatures of up to 42°C on Saturday.
The weather is set to be rather dusty by evening Westward as well, with fair to partly cloudy skies overhead.
Tonight and Sunday morning will be more humid, with a probability of mist formation over some internal and northern coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds will offer some respite from the heat, becoming fresh by evening, especially over the seas, causing suspended dust.
#__#_ #_ #_ #_#NCM #Arabian_Gulf #Oman_Sea pic.twitter.com/1WGYDgu2Y5— (@NCMS_media) April 3, 2021
Seas will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by evening westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
