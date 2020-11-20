UAE weather: Humid Friday with rains expected in Fujairah
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 10.6°C in the Jebel Jais area.
If you're planning on an outing today, then be aware, the latest weather report by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) says it’s going to be a humid Friday morning.
The weather condition in general is going to be pleasant with expect low, partly cloudy conditions towards the eastern part of the country.
#__#_ #_ #_ #_#NCM #Arabian_Gulf #Oman_Sea pic.twitter.com/6GYgRkScl0— (@NCMS_media) November 20, 2020
It’s also a good day to be out at sea as conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea is expected to be moderate, according to the weather bureau.
Wind speed will be light to moderate southeasterly and northeasterly with winds reaching up tp 15-30 km/hr and going up to 40 km/hr.
Meanwhile, the NMC has warned residents of heavy rainfall over Al Hayl area in Fujairah.
